Columnist David French is a recent addition to the editorial pages of the New York Times. (Yes, I read the New York Times, but I don’t inhale.) His is a conservative voice. Born in Alabama and currently living in Tennessee, French describes himself as a “Reagan Republican” going back to his early teens. I like him already.

French was graduated from Lipscomb University, a Christian school in Nashville. At Harvard Law, he started a pro-life organization. As an attorney, he spent many years defending the rights of Christian students who were being denied their freedom of expression on college campuses. He served in Iraq and was awarded a Bronze Star. David French is my idea of what a true conservative should be: Thoughtful and compassionate. A Johnny Isakson. A Paul Coverdell. A Sam Nunn. And, yes, a Ronald Reagan.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In