I don’t get invited to the White House very often.

My first visit was as a tourist. My wife and I spent our honeymoon in Washington, DC. We were both in the news business, and it was on the way home from our wedding in Pennsylvania to Tennessee. Our lingering memory of touring the White House is standing in line for long periods of time without seeing anyone or anything of importance.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

