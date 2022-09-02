In recent years, toddlers to teens have a similar gift list: smart watches, virtual reality headsets, and game systems. It's not unusual to see kids barely out of diapers tapping on their iPhones, iPods, iPads and iDon't Know What Else.

It makes you wonder. What DID we play with before Apple, Amazon and Google ruled the world? How did we manage with only Mattel, Milton Bradley, and Wham-O? Life was so simple.. We never needed to recharge our toys.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

