I see so much negativity. Think about this: 2 years ago, we couldn't go anywhere, we didn't have a vaccine, and our friends were sick or dying. Cardboard cutouts were in the seats at ball games. Look at us now! Every stadium is packed. 100,000 fans packed into Bristol Motor Speedway! If you had told me in 2020 that in two years, we could get out and have fun again ... BUT, gas would be a dollar a gallon higher, I would have taken that deal.

I posted the preceding paragraph on Twitter and Facebook a few days ago, and wouldn’t you know it? One of the first responses was negative. One woman wrote, “AS IF gas was ONLY a dollar a gallon higher!!!”

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In