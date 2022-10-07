Last year in this space, I lamented the suddenly smaller graham crackers, ice cream cartons, apple juice jugs, and pretty much anything else you buy.

The titans of the retail world have been catching a lot of flack for raising prices. So now they just shrink the products and the packaging (and then raise the prices anyway when “the supply chain” gives them an excuse to do so). As a result, we’re shelling out more cash for less stuff. It’s being called “shrinkflation.”

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

