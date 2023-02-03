Forty years ago, I was doing my radio show when I heard that Karen Carpenter had died.

We had no internet, so there were no sources of instant information, analysis, or gossip. We had an Associated Press teletype service with only the minimum facts. The popular vocal half of the Carpenter siblings was only 32 years old. I was numb.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

