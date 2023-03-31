Ray Stevens

I got some nice responses to my recent column about a dearly departed friend, and our mutual love of Ray Stevens. I was heartened to learn that many of you share my opinion of this Country Music Hall of Famer.

So, I took a day drip to Nashville to visit the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom, and talk to the man himself.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

