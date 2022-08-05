I get a lot of advice on writing columns. Some people tell me to write funnier. Others say, “Be more serious. Solve the world’s problems.”

Family members say, “Write more about your Southern roots.” Friends say, “You should be like those columnists who make tacky jokes about Biden, Trump, Pelosi, and Pence.”

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In