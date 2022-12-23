In my neck of the woods, regular gasoline can be purchased at the low, low price of about $2.40 a gallon at this writing. At various times, I have expressed joy about this to friends and acquaintances.

As you know, there’s always one guy who likes to rain on my parade. He will say, “Holler at me when it’s back under two dollars like it was in 2020!”

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

