Full disclosure: I have exactly zero credibility as a psychic.

Let me count the ways. I’m the guy, who early in my broadcast career (around 1980) was interviewed about the future of a new venture called “cable television.” I laughed it off. “Nobody will ever PAY to watch television,” I said. “I mean, come on, it’s free!”

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

