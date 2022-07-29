I have been covering schools for thirty years, and I have visited more schools than the milk delivery guys. As Johnny Cash sang, I’ve been everywhere, man. From the modest rural schools to the swanky private prep schools, and everywhere in between.

I wish everyone could see the changes and progress first-hand, but due to safety concerns, that will never happen again. Many of us remember the days when we could stroll through the front door of our neighborhood school, just to say hello.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

