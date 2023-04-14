A couple of times each year, I clear out the ol’ inbox (and the old-timey mailbox) and answer a few reader questions. This is also known as “A Lazy Way to Write a Column on a Beautiful Spring Day.” Let us begin.

“Dear David: I read your complaints about customer service. It could be worse. Pretty soon we will need a password and two-part authentication to flush the toilet. I hope we don’t have to spend too much time on hold to get that resolved.” Jack in Colorado.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.” His website is ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You can contact him by mail at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by email at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In