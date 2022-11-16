Remember when the conventional wisdom was that abortion would be a huge issue in the midterm elections? Then the election came, and a lot of data pointed to the fact that yes, abortion did indeed play a big role. But now, the subject most people are talking about is ... former President Donald Trump.

You think that's an exaggeration? Look at NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Nov. 13. A transcript shows the word “abortion” was mentioned all of three times, while the name “Trump” was mentioned 63 times. Then look at ABC's “This Week.” The transcript shows “abortion” appeared once, while “Trump” appeared 41 times.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

