The Justice Department has been investigating President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for a long time. The probe began in 2018, before the elder Biden even decided to run for president. It is now in its fifth year. Hunter Biden has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The investigation continues.

What has taken so long? We've all heard about the younger Biden making millions from shady business associations in Ukraine, China and other countries. He didn't pay taxes on much of it, and only paid his tax bill when a new friend in Hollywood, Kevin Morris, who also just happens to be a big donor to Joe Biden's campaign, stepped in to pay the back taxes -- about $2 million -- as well as Hunter's sky-high living expenses. The idea was that Morris' largesse would allow Hunter to say to the Justice Department: "Look, I paid my taxes. I'm clean. Let's move on."

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In