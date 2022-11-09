Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. “I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic,” Barr told me in a recent interview. “It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI.”

I asked Barr for a brief description of what the FBI did that was so damaging. How would he characterize it? “Well, in July [2016], before the election, they pounced on the flimsiest pretext, on the idea that there was collusion between Trump and the Russians, which is something the Clinton campaign was trying to whip up,” Barr began. “And they jumped on it. I don't think there was a predicate for them to do it. And they started this investigation [Crossfire Hurricane] of the campaign.”

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

