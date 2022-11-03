Next Tuesday, voters, please remember that Democrats will never run out of excuses for criminals. They drone on about “racism,” “root causes,” “poverty,” “drug addiction,” “his gun dropped,” “mental illness,” “learning disabilities,” “he made a mistake” and “prison doesn't work”!

It's not the government's job to probe criminals' psyches. These are predators, monsters, feral beasts attacking civilization, with no regard for your property, bodily integrity or life. The government's only job is to keep them away from us, not to ensure that they have fulfilling lives.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

