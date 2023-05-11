Whatever you had planned to do for the rest of the day, please drop it and read this right now: Heather Mac Donald's new book, "When Race Trumps Merit: How the Pursuit of Equity Sacrifices Excellence, Destroys Beauty, and Threatens Lives."

It seems that in the hysteria that followed George Floyd's death in 2020, we agreed to destroy all of Western civilization -- law, music, art, education, policing, science and medicine -- to make up for black people not doing well on standardized tests.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

