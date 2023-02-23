Nikki Haley's announcement that she was running for president reminded me of my lifelong dream to move to India, so I can boss around Indians and tell them to stop worshipping cows and rats. That was the main point of what I said on a recent Mark Simone radio show, which was promptly chopped up, fed into a computer, translated into German, then into Urdu, back to English and finally came out in endless headlines, to sound like a MAGA moron: Go back to your own country, lady!

No, actually, I was making an obvious point I've been making for some time now. To wit: It's bad enough when 11th-generation Americans disrespect our country, but enraging when recent arrivals do.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

