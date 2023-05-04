Having failed to destroy Clarence Thomas 32 years ago with preposterous sexual harassment charges (disbelieved at the time by 60% of Americans), now the left is resorting to attacking the ethics of a man vastly more honorable than the collection of degenerates reviling him.

The sole purpose of the media's sudden fixation on the Supreme Court's "ethics" is to morally intimidate conservative justices by reminding them that the left controls the culture. Since they lost abortion, liberals have been in a panic that the court will junk other liberal sacraments, like gay marriage and affirmative action, too. That's the reason for the stream of calumnies directed at the justices.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

