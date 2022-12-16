For at least a half-century now, every special pleader in America has made the following argument: Yeah, but what if we were black?

This is supposed to be rhetorical kryptonite, capable of anathematizing “discrimination” against any group: atheists, women, gays, immigrants, illegal immigrants, the disabled, Muslims -- basically anyone except a fully abled, cis-gendered, white male born in this country.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

