DNA evidence has now shown with greater than 99.9998% probability that Bryan Kohberger was the man who murdered four University of Idaho students in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022. His capture illustrates why there will be no more serial killers. As the world gets worse in so many ways, here's one way it's better. (Unless the ACLU gets its way.)

Between the ubiquity of surveillance cameras and DNA, any budding Ted Bundy can commit one hideous murder, but then he'll get caught. No more victims cut down in the prime of their lives, destroyed families or terrified communities. Monsters like Kohberger get one shocking crime, not a series.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

