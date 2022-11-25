For more than 50 years, our country has been engaged in systemic discrimination against the nation's most despised racial group, whites. Recently, the Supreme Court heard cases challenging legal race discrimination in a pair of lawsuits brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina for their “affirmative action” policies.

Despite the oft-repeated claim that affirmative action “hurts black people the most,” for the past half-century, it's whites who've been bringing lawsuit after lawsuit for being rejected -- solely because of their race -- from universities (not to mention jobs, promotions, government contracts, scholarships, executive suites, homecoming queens, etc.).

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

