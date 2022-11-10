On an otherwise disastrous night for Republicans, who were the biggest winners?

ANSWER: Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida and Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia -- the two Republicans Donald Trump hates with the hot, hot hate of a thousand suns.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

