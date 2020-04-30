The seasonal open burning ban that would normally begin on May 1 for Catoosa County residents has been modified to take effect June 1. This 30-day extension will allow for the open burning of vegetative debris from recent storm damage.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) made this change for Barnes, Catoosa, Gordon, Floyd, Walker and Upson counties in response to many requests from residents who were impacted by the April 12, 13 and 23 storm events. This decision was made due to the large amount of vegetative storm debris and the limited practical alternatives for proper disposal.
Permissible storm debris includes trees, brush and stumps. Other storm damage debris, such as that from damaged or destroyed buildings, is classified as solid waste and may not be burned. Restrictions on other types of open burning remain in effect.
EPD asks that burning of vegetative debris should be considered when all other options such as mulching or chipping are not possible. Outdoor open burning in Georgia requires a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC). Permits for hand-piled, natural vegetation collected on site can be secured online at www.GaTrees.org or by calling 1-877-OK2-BURN. Any burning of vegetative debris, whenever feasible, should be conducted between 10 a.m. and one hour before dark.
For more information about alternatives to burning, such as composting and chipping, visit https://epd.georgia.gov/air-protection-branch/open-burning-rules-georgia/alternatives-burning.
Debris can also be hauled to a commercial processing/grinding/composting operation or to an inert or construction and demolition (C&D) landfill. For a list of landfills, call EPD’s Solid Waste Management Program at 404-362-2692 or visit the Land Protection Branch website for more details: http://epd.georgia.gov/land-protection-branch.
For more information and questions, contact the Georgia EPD Mountain District office at 770-387-4900.