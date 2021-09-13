Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is now offering online license renewal for commercial drivers at www.dds.georgia.gov.
Over the first few days since implementation, nearly 150 commercial driver's license (CDL) drivers have completed their renewal, update or replacement without a visit to a DDS Customer Service Center.
“Our country could not run without commercial drivers. They are critical to our supply chain, and DDS is committed to enhancing services that assist these drivers and promote economic development," DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. "I am pleased that DDS has expanded our Online Services to offer this transient group an option to renew their license and stay valid through secure technology.”
Eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee and receive their new card without having to visit one of Georgia’s 67 customer service centers. Those eligible to use the new online service are CDL holders with non-excepted interstate and non-excepted intrastate self-certification (valid medical certificate required).
Those still required to visit in person and are unable to renew online are:
- CDL holders with excepted interstate and excepted intrastate (no medical certificate required) due to vision exam requirements
- CDL holders who have a hazmat endorsement or hazmat/tanker endorsement due to federal laws.
DDS also encourages commercial drives to utilize the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, to keep track of their license status, view points and receive push notifications about license status and more while on the go.
Information on commercial vehicle training, testing and the ability to schedule an appointment can all be accessed online at www.dds.georgia.gov, as well as the DDS free mobile app, DDS 2 GO.