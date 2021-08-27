Georgians can use driver license and ID services online over the upcoming Labor Day holiday while the Department of Driver Services (DDS) is closed.
The DDS will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6. Customers will still able to conduct most licensing services from their home, office or on the go at the agency’s website, www.dds.georgia.gov.
Over the July 4 holiday, 4,350 Georgia drivers conducted their driver licensing business from their home, office or on the go via the DDS’ website or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
“DDS online services are available around the clock even during nonbusiness hours and holidays,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “Whether completing a renewal, update, replacement or reinstatement, customers can print and legally drive on the temporary receipt available for printing.”
Many transactions can be initiated online including:
- Renew online (if you have a gold star on your license)
- Replace a lost or stolen license
- Change of address
- Submit paperwork before arriving at a DDS location for faster service
- View, print or email details on your suspension or reinstatement
- Pay any super speeder, reinstatement or pending suspension fines and/or fees
- Check license status especially after paying tickets to verify that your driving record has been updated
- Request your Motor Vehicle Report (MVR)
For a complete list of online services, visit www.dds.georgia.gov or download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.