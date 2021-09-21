Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, in partnership with Farm to Fork restaurant, will host Ringgold’s first-ever Oktoberfest celebration.
The event is set for Oct. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street in Ringgold.
Sponsored by local business Dreamscapes Hardscapes of Chattanooga, this event promises to be fun for everyone.
Local food vendors will be selling traditional foods such as brats and Bavarian style pretzels, and there will also be hamburgers, kettle corn and lemonade.
Farm to Fork will be selling beer from the Ironmonger Brewing Co., and traditional-style beer mugs will be available for sale at the event.
Traditional Oktoberfest attire will be worn by event coordinators, and festival-goers are encouraged to dress up for the occasion as well. There will be a costume contest at 8 p.m. and Hometown Promotions will play traditional music throughout the festivities.
“One goal of the market this season was to bring in activities that would reignite fun community events,” Rabbit Valley Farmers Market manager Samantha Martin said. “We wanted to start new traditions and offer events that Ringgold has not had in the past. Oktoberfest was the perfect fit.”
The city of Ringgold has provided picnic tables and other seating arrangements for this event, but festival-goers are more than welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating.