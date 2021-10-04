The Walker County officials remind residents that October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a perfect time for families to give a forever home to a lucky dog.
The Walker County Animal Shelter is "full of amazing dogs seeking wonderful families who are looking for a companion to love," according to a Walker County government news release.
Shelters and rescues are at capacity. Adoptions are at an all-time low, and pet surrenders have been high this year, straining resources at shelters.
Go to https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-shelter/ to view the adoptable dogs and cats or meet them at the shelter at 5488 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga.
Throughout October, a shelter walk by appointment only. Call the shelter at 706-375-2100 to schedule an appointment.