Chipotle is an adult male dog available for adoption at the Walker County Animal Shelter. He is good with dogs but not with cats.

The Walker County officials remind residents that October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a perfect time for families to give a forever home to a lucky dog.

The Walker County Animal Shelter is "full of amazing dogs seeking wonderful families who are looking for a companion to love," according to a Walker County government news release.

Shelters and rescues are at capacity. Adoptions are at an all-time low, and pet surrenders have been high this year, straining resources at shelters.

Go to https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-shelter/ to view the adoptable dogs and cats or meet them at the shelter at 5488 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga.

Throughout October, a shelter walk by appointment only. Call the shelter at 706-375-2100 to schedule an appointment.

