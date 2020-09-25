In Catoosa County, the Nov. 3 general election ballot will include one local contested race: Board of Commissioners chairman Steven Henry, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Ernie Pursley.
The ballot will also include some other high-interest contested races, including the presidential race and the crowded race to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.
If you aren’t already registered voter and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election, Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register. Voters can check their registration status online at mvp.sos.ga.gov. A person can also register to vote at this website. Catoosa County residents can also register to vote at the county elections office located in the Freedom Center at 5238 Evitt St. in Ringgold.