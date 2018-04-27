Margaret Evelyn Woods Pierce Lovett, 95, Rossville, Ga.
Margaret Evelyn Woods Pierce Lovett, 95, of Rossville, went to be with Jesus April 24, 2018 at her son’s and daughter-in-law’s home in Rock Spring, GA.
She was born November 16, 1922 in Rossville, GA.
She was the daughter of the late Naomi Jane Calhoun and William Carson Woods. She was a military wife for 25 years and raised her children at various AFBs in Virginia, Montana, Mississippi, Illinois and Texas. She worked also as a PBX Operator, Commissary Cashier and Accountant Auditor. She was a member of Fort Oglethorpe United Methodist Church and studied her bible every day. Mrs. Lovett had many arts and crafts hobbies and her last project still in progress was a crocheted quilt.
She is survived by her son Jerry(Patricia) Pierce, granddaughter Giovanna(John) Pierce-Mey and great-granddaughter Lauryn Mey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Pierce and husband Robert Lovett. The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice(Dusty) and assistant caregivers Patch(Taire) Pulver and Charles(Wilma) Rodgers.
Graveside service: 1:00 P.M. Tuesday May 1, 2018 at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
No visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Tim Holt, 35, Ringgold, Ga.
Tim Holt, 35, of Ringgold passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
He was born August 25, 1982 to James and Vickie Holt. Tim was an amazing husband, father, and son. Tim considered himself as a simple man while the world saw an extraordinary man. He was an avid Alabama fan enjoyed spending time with his children, family, and dogs, playing the guitar, fishing, smoking food, was a 2000 graduate of LFO and was a member of the Harbor Faith Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy Foster, Juanita Greeson, and Geraldine Holt.
Survivors include his wife, Crystal Holt; children, Bella Holt, Piper Holt, Christina Newport, and Christopher Newport; parents, Mackey & Vickie Holt; Godchild, Ava Crimson Holt; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services: 12 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 in the South Crest Chapel.
Interment: Lakewood Memorial Gardens South.
Visitation: Friday 4pm – 8pm and Saturday 9am until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Thomas Wayne Reynolds Jett ("Tommy Jett"), 77
Chattanooga broadcast legend Thomas Wayne Reynolds Jett, "Tommy Jett," passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the age of 77.
Tommy was born on July 26, 1940, to the late James Grady & Annie Frances Reynolds. He attended DeKalb County High School in Smithville, TN and Mid-South Announcing School in Nashville. He began his broadcasting career in Waycross, Georgia and, in 1961, Tommy became a household name as he began his career at WFLI-AM 1070 in Chattanooga as "the fastest Jet in the air." He also worked at WDOD and WDXB radio stations. On May 4, 2013, Tommy was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In his younger days, he loved to play golf and raise money for charities, such as the Walker County Stocking Full of Love. Tommy served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for several years, and with his strong Christian faith, his love for music and helping others was evident through the very end.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his siblings, Wash Nixon Reynolds, James Hopson Reynolds, & Marin Starr Reynolds Becvar.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Charlene Botts Reynolds Jett; children, Chad & Chandra Brackett; grandchildren, Jacob, Krista, Chase, & Kayci; great-grandchildren, Brody Brackett & Bailey Freeman; brother, Grady Edward Reynolds; several nieces & nephews, and a host of friends.
Celebration of Tommy’s life: Sunday, April 29th at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Ralph Vaughn, Johnny Eagle, Jerry Pond, Earl Freudenberg, and others eulogizing.
Interment services with military honor: Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Pallbearers: Ben Cagle, Jerry Pond, Chip Chapman, Johnny Eagle, Sheriff Steve Wilson, David Carroll, Anthony Hudgins and Earl Freudenberg.
Honorary pallbearers: Nick Smith, Zolly Cantrell, Randy, Danny & Alfred Botts, as well as Chattanooga area broadcasters.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Walker County Stocking Full of Love, P.O. Box 767, LaFayette, GA 30728.
Visitation: Saturday, April 28th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Elizabeth Marie Swafford, 76, Flintstone, Ga.
Elizabeth Marie Swafford, 76, of Flintstone, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Swafford was a native of Henagar, Alabama and had lived most of her life in the north Georgia area. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed being a homemaker and working in her gardens.
Mrs. Swafford was preceded in death by her parents, George Marshall & Mattie Maybell Rape, and husband, Emmett Ray Swafford.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Devona) Swafford, & Laura (Chris) Hulsey, all of Ringgold, & John Swafford, Flintstone; grandchildren, Josh Swafford, Brittany (Josh) Black, Allison & Seth Hulsey; great-grandchildren, Emma & Elijah Black, all of Ringgold; sisters, Faye Oliver, Shelbyville, TN, Linda Morrison, Flintstone, & Wanda Bailey, Ringgold; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Monday, April 30th at 1:30 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Dr. Chris Hulsey officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Visitation: Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
James William Wright, 90, Rock Spring, Ga.
James William Wright, age 90, of Rock Spring passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
He was member of Peavine Baptist Church for 50 years where he was very active with the Preschool Ministry for 20 plus years. James worked 20 plus years at E.T. Barwick Mills until its closing and then worked for the Walker County Sheriff’s Department until his retirement. He was a LaFayette High School graduate and an avid Georgia fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Gilbreath Wright; parents, Barney Lee Wright and Alice Chandler Wright; sister, Shirley Cordell; brother, Harold Wright.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Randall) Bradford of Chickamauga; son, Jim (Kim) Wright of Lakesite, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jason Wilhoite, Corey Wilhoite, Michelle Wright, Hannah Matthews, Amanda Arnold, Whitney Goulart, Alex Campbell, Jessica Anderson, and Jaime Chant; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Boss of LaFayette; brother, Eddie (Gail) Wright of Rock Spring; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Rev. Denny Patrick officiating.
Interment: Peavine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: At the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from noon until hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Preschool Ministry at Peavine Baptist Church 1089 Peavine Rd., Rock Spring, GA 30739.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Tammy Renae Carroll, 49, Rock Spring, Ga.
Tammy Renae Carroll, age 49, of Rock Spring passed away Monday, April 23, 2018.
She was former employee of Con-Set Industry in LaFayette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley "Boone" Carroll; daughter, Vickie Nicole "Nikki" Carroll; father, Floyd Houston Eaton.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Carroll of Chickamauga; mother, Frances (Kenny) Gillespie of LaFayette; sister, Angie Sharp of LaFayette; brother, Chad (Robin) Eaton of LaFayette; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Wilton Grimes and Jon Alverson officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Edward Alan "Pa" Howcroft, 80, LaFayette, Ga.
Edward Alan "Pa" Howcroft, age 80, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 217 in Chickamauga and retired from Chas Roberts Air Conditioning after 32 years of service. Ed was a big supporter of the annual Veterans BBQ in LaFayette and was also owner and operator of Pa’s Place Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce, Florance, and Darline; and brother, Gene.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda J. Howcroft; daughters, Joyce Howcroft, Rose Berneburg, Donna Brock, Lola Crute, and Sonja; grandchildren, Edward Berneburg, Amanda Sainthill, Angel Bradner, Bryana Howcroft, Anthony Tellez, Samantha Ulloa, and Nickoles Howcroft; great grandchildren, William Sainthill, Tommy Sainthill, Troy Heard, Eden Howcroft (Isabella Lee), Samantha Deane, Andrew Deane, Rylan Martinez, Shayla Martinez, Connor Tellez, Tyler Tellez, and Zander Tellez.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018 in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Edward Berneburg, William Sainthill, Tommy Sainthill, Troy Heard, Nickoles Howcroft, and Tyler Lyons.
Visitation: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Rev. Robert Brannin "Buck" Ward, June 20, 1925 – April 21, 2018
A long time ago in a land far, far away, in the wilds of the Crazy Mountains of Montana, birth pangs signaled that the time had come for a special delivery. The long trip was made the 40 miles to the town of Big Timber, Montana. On the 20th of June 1925, the noon siren sounded. Firemen ran to the café for their mid-day meal & coffee. About the same time, another sound was heard. It was the sound of a smack on a baby’s bottom and a newborn’s cry as his lungs filled with air for the very first time. The squirming little boy made his entrance into the world and into the hearts of those who looked at him. He stole his mother’s heart. Robert Brannin Ward was a wiggly, scrawny little guy. He never grew much more through the years, though his heart grew so large that words and thoughts cannot measure its immensity. As a little tyke, he was dubbed "Buck" for the "buck" overalls he wore.
Buck could ride a bull, fish a mountain stream, climb a mountain like nobody’s business, clear a mountain trail, write a book, spin a yarn, preach a sermon, raise rambunctious kids, move his family across the country, grow a garden, and the list goes on. He also had the unique gift in dealing with people. He could bring peace to a grieving heart, give hope to the down and out. He was an avid reader and accomplished published author.
Buck enlisted in the army after graduating from Sweetgrass High School, Big Timber, Montana. He served with Co E 407th Infantry Regiment/ 102th Infantry Division/ Attached to the 9th Army. His basic training was at Ft. Benning, GA. He took classes at Purdue University, and basic engineering at Camp Swift, TX. His unit was sent overseas, landing in Cherborg, France. The unit moved to the front inside the German border. He was wounded in action during the battle for Flossdorf. He was awarded the Purple Heart and other medals for his service. He had a passion for sharing his story and was given the opportunity to share his experiences with Ms. Speegle’s high school classes.
After the war, Buck went back to his mountain home and worked on the ranch and helped his father run the sawmill at Ward & Parker. He married his sweetheart, Norma Jean Knapp Ward in 1946 and they lived in the Crazy Mountains until his move south.
In 1955, after accepting the call to the ministry, he loaded up his family and moved to Georgia where he went to school while working a full time job and raising a family. He received his Degree of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University and also received a degree in history from Georgia State University. He pastored various churches in the North Georgia Methodist Conference: Williamson, Hollanville and Concord circuit; Bethesda Methodist in Hartwell, Boggs Chapel in Athens; Winterville Methodist; Rock Spring Methodist; Bethlehem Methodist; Gracewood Methodist in Augusta; Jones Chapel at Madras (Newnan). He retired from preaching in 1990 and moved to LaFayette, GA where he took the LaFayette Circuit serving Mt. Carmel, Wesley Chapel and Trinity Churches.
Buck left this earthly life at his home on April 21, 2018 at 92 years of age. He was preceded in death by his bride of 60 years, Jean Knapp Ward; his parents Robert C Ward and Anita Brannin Ward and his brother John C. (Jack) Ward. He leaves his children Lynn Ward, David (Sharon) Ward, Gary (Judy) Ward, Bee (Angela) Ward, Margaret (Hank) House and Sheri (Jeff) Aldridge to celebrate his home-going. He also leaves 26 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sisters Ellen Bertoliatti, Barbara (Ralph) Cosgriff, Mary Jane (Gary) Andrews; many other family members and friends.
Words could never express thanks for the gift and influence that we have been awarded through the life of Robert "Buck" Ward. He was kind, loving and gracious. We will miss you, our little "Man of the Mountains" but we will meet you on the mountain.
If you have something to share about Buck, we will be collecting your printed stories at the funeral home or e-mail manofthecrazymountains@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crazy Mountain Museum, 2 South Frontage Rd, Big Timber, Montana, 59011.
Visitation: Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home Wednesday, April 25 from 5:00 – 9:00 pm.
Funeral service: First Baptist Church, LaFayette, GA on Thursday, April 26 at 11:00 am.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Mildred Ernestine Abney, 77, LaFayette, Ga.
Mildred Ernestine Abney, age 77, of LaFayette, Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, surrounded by her family at Rosewood Assisted Living in Fort Oglethorpe.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette where she worked many years in the nursery and enjoyed outings and time of fellowship with the K.A.P.S. group of the church. She was also a member of the LaFayette Crochet Club for 20 years and the Red Hat Society for five years. Ernestine had a passion for teaching and worked 30 years for the Walker County School System as a third grade teacher at Fortune Elementary and Gilbert Elementary schools. She was an avid fan of Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. She loved bowling and collecting beanie babies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Abney; and parents, Ernest Heaton and Margaret Sumner Heaton.
Survivors include her stepdaughters, LaRaye Ely, Dale Young and Jill Wallace; stepson, Terry Abney; sister, Rachel Lord (Jim); brother, Jerome Heaton (Sara); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with speakers Joe and Brenda Moore officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Del Richards, Shawn Heaton, Brian Heaton, Joe Moore, Chris Poole, and Adam Morgan.
Visitation: Sunday from 1 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Family extends a special thanks to Rosewood Assisted Living and Hearth Hospice.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Edith Lake Pou, Chickamauga, Ga.
Edith Lake Pou passed away at her home on April 27, 2018.
An unbelievably strong woman, Edith had battled injuries and illness the past year. Edith was born in Saluda County South Carolina on November 7, 1928. She was the eldest of seven children. Her parents were Carl Pickens and Lenora Lorick Lake. A graduate of Saluda High School, Edith moved with her family to Greenville, SC in 1958 and Chickamauga, GA in 1968.
Edith moved her membership from Eastlan Baptist Church to the First Baptist Church of Chickamauga (FBC). She was a loyal member of the TLE Sunday School class. Edith served as a Girls Auxiliary (GA) teacher, Training Union teacher, Vacation Bible School (VBS) teacher and a member of the FBC Kitchen Team for a number of years. She was a member of Chickamauga Homemaker’s Club, the Chickamauga Garden Club and served as Leader of TOPS # 48 for many years. Edith was a member of the Hutcheson Medical Center (HMC) Auxiliary for 32 years. She was a Shopkeeper at the Hutch. Her last day of volunteer work at the Hutch was the day before HMC closed in December 2015. Edith was an avid reader, worked Sudoku puzzles and loved to work outside. She mowed her yard with a push mower until April 2017. Her gardening skills were exceptional.
Edith is survived by her children, Pamela (Tommy) Scott, Lenora Pou and Charles (Karen) Pou. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tom (Richelle) Scott, Jon Scott, Chris (Michelle Moore) Pou and Nick (Melissa) Pou and her great grandchildren, Brendan, Lance, Mackenzie, Marissa, Dawson, Grayson and Letty. Surviving siblings are Mildred Budzhardt, Carl (Koger) Lake Jr, Lorick (Jonelle) Lake and Truman (Judy) Lake. Additional survivors are brother-in-law, Ed Lake, and sister-in-law Ethel Lake and numerous nieces and nephews. The family’s cats. Mama K, Whitey and Mickey also survive
Edith was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred Pou. Two siblings, Elliot Lake and Mae Miller also preceded her in death.
A special thank you to wonderful neighbors the Cadieuxs, Hixons and Templetons.
Please make memorial contributions to the Chickamauga Public Library, 306 Cove Rd, Chickamauga, GA 30707, Emory United Methodist Church, 423 Emory Rd, Saluda SC 29138, Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 204 Sardis Road, Saluda SC 29138 or the A. Mitchell Powell Jr Library ℅ Jimmy Bass 25 Hospital Rd Newnan, GA 30263.
Visitation: 2 to 5 pm Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the funeral home.
Graveside services: Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Saluda, SC at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chickamauga.