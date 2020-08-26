The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission (NWGRC) is the recipient of a new Economic Development Administration Revolving Loan Fund grant for the region’s small businesses.
Micro-loan funds are available to aid in efforts to alleviate the sudden and severe economic dislocation of the region’s small businesses and to seek significant improvement in employment in the region caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Eligible small businesses must be located in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker or Whitfield counties.
Small business owners may apply for up to a 7-year term, low interest loan ranging from $3,000 to $50,000. (Other loan amounts may be considered.) Loans for less than $10,000 may be eligible without collateral, personal guarantee required. Loan amounts greater than $10,000 will require additional collateral.
Contact Jennifer Whorton at jwhorton@nwgrc.org for an application, eligibility questions and additional information.