The kindergarten classes at North LaFayette Elementary (NLE) received some special visitors on Tuesday, May 18. Two baby goats, named Marshmallow and Daisy, came to the new outdoor classroom at the school, where the children were thrilled to meet their adopted friends in person for the first time.
The meeting was the climax of a joint project between LaFayette High School’s (LHS) Science and Education Leadership Class and the kindergarten classes at NLE. Since early April, the kindergartners have taken part in twice-weekly virtual meetings conducted by LHS agriculture education instructor Michael Gardner and his students. Each Tuesday and Friday, the children watched from their classrooms and asked questions as the high school class cared for their goats.
“I think this has had a really positive influence in getting them to notice the world around them,” said Gardner. “I’m just appreciative that NLE allowed us to do this at such a young age.”
About a week after the twin goats were born, the kindergarten classes nominated and voted on names for the goats. They watched as the goats were weighed each week, as well as learned about trimming hooves and administering vaccines.
Gardner said they covered all the things a baby goat needs to survive. He was pleased with the interest the children showed through their questions.
The lessons learned from the goats were also carried over into regular classroom work, said kindergarten teacher April Chambers.
Chambers, who has taught kindergartners at NLE for 20 years, said Daisy and Marshmallow gave her students something to be excited about. The children used their adopted friends for science, math and language arts lessons. Chambers said the children learned without even realizing they were learning.
“I had the dream to have a goat here at North LaFayette,” said Chambers. “Obviously we’re not set up for that right now. So I asked Mr. Gardner about it, and he said we could adopt one of his goats.”
With immediate support from NLE Principal David Schwind and LHS Principal Maggie Stultz, Gardner and Chambers set their plan in motion.
One adopted goat became two when the pregnant female they selected gave birth to twins over spring break. And it was a good thing. There was more love to go around when all four kindergarten classes took turns meeting and listening to the heartbeats of their baby goats.