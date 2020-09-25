The race for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat has most prominently featured campaign activities from the four leading candidates: Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, both Republicans; and Rev. Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman, both Democrats.
But the race in the free-for-all special election includes nearly 20 other candidates who will all be on the Nov. 3 ballot with the four leading contenders. Here is a bit more about these candidates:
Democrats
Ed Tarver: An attorney from Augusta and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia; formerly served on the state Senate.
Deborah Jackson: An attorney and former mayor of Lithonia, Ga., from 2012 to 2020; doctorate in community economic development.
Jamesia James: A U.S. Air Force Veteran and small business owner based in Atlanta; former staff member of Congressman John Lewis.
Tamara Johnson-Shealey: Nail salon owner in the Atlanta area involved in advocacy groups for beauty and barber professionals; previously ran for state Senate.
Joy Felicia Slade: Emergency medical provider in Decatur.
Richard Dien Winfield: A philosophy professor at the University of Georgia in Athens and founding member of the university’s campus-worker union.
Republicans
Derrick Grayson: A network engineer at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and U.S. Navy veteran who previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2016 and 2014.
Annette Davis Jackson: A Los Angeles, Calif., native and commercial real estate professional in the Atlanta area who previously ran for state Senate seats in 2016 and 2018.
Wayne Johnson: A U.S. Army veteran and businessman in Macon; formerly served as a senior official in the Trump administration overseeing federal student loan programs.
Kandiss Taylor: A resident of Baxley, Ga., who works as an educator and counselor in the Appling County Board of Education.
Libertarians
Brian Slowinski: A real estate developer based in White Plains, Ga., who ran for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2014.
Independents
Al Bartell: U.S. Air Force veteran and developmental consultant in Atlanta; previously ran for state Senate and Lieutenant Governor.
Allen Buckley: A Smyrna resident, attorney and certified public accountant who serves as treasurer of the Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club.
Michael Todd Greene: An economics and business-studies teacher based in Mableton, Ga.
Valencia Stovall: A Democratic state representative running as an Independent; Atlanta-based retail businesswoman.
Green Party
John Fortuin: A computer programmer and consultant with expertise in elections systems and ethics; formerly ran as a write-in candidate for a state Senate seat in 2018.
Write-in
Rod Mack: A real estate investor in the Atlanta area who is a member of the Hapeville Board of Appeals.