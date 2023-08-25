The window of opportunity to qualify to run for mayor or City Council in Fort Oglethorpe has closed and only incumbents have applied.

Mayor Earl Gray, Ward 1 council member Rhonda James and Ward 4 council member Derek Rogers will all serve another term.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

