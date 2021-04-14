Despite major changes to the 2021 SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students received six medals, one for each category entered, during the event.
The competition looked much different than last year said Missy McClain, GNTC SkillsUSA coordinator. Instead of traveling to Atlanta to compete in the Georgia World Congress Center, competitors were filmed during their event and the videos were submitted to the judges.
“Our students had to adjust to changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McClain said. “Even with the challenges, our contestants excelled and showcased their skills.”
GNTC had nine students participate in six categories and earned four gold, one silver and one bronze medal. SkillsUSA’s National Leadership and Skills Conference and SkillsUSA Championships will be held virtually, June 21-24, with localized hands-on elements for select competitions.
“We have outstanding students and faculty that exceed expectations no matter the circumstances,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “Congratulations to the awesome group of faculty, staff and students that adapted to the many changes made for this year’s SkillsUSA state competition and performed exceedingly well. I am looking forward to continued success at the national competition this summer.”
Listed below are gold, silver and bronze medalists including the student’s name, competition, advisor and GNTC Campus. Team competitions are listed with the competition name first:
Gold medal
- Emmanuel Cornejo, Plumbing, Donny Holmes (Advisor), Gordon County Campus
- Banks Hathcox, Cabinetmaking, Donny Holmes (Advisor), Gordon County Campus
- Brett Whittemore, Automotive Service Technology, Troy Peco (Advisor), Walker County Campus
- TeamWorks, (Brandon Najera; Finn White; Trey Posey and Johnathon Pearson), Donny Holmes (Advisor), Gordon County Campus
Silver medal
- Bryson Thurman, Masonry, Donny Holmes (Advisor), Gordon County Campus
Bronze medal
- Will Holden, Carpentry, Donny Holmes (Advisor), Gordon County Campus
GNTC also received Quality Chapter recognition in the 2021 Chapter of Excellence Program (CEP). The CEP recognizes achievement as it relates to the integration of the SkillsUSA Framework in chapter program of work activities. GNTC was recognized for achieving essential standards of excellence as a Quality Chapter.