Daniel and Melody Nichols

Romans 12:9-13 says, “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”

Daniel and Melody Nichols were married 40 years ago on May 14, 1983. Their wedding was held at the Brabson House in Chattanooga, Tenn., with family and friends in attendance. They have two daughters, Carrie Ann (Phillip) Brisendine and Caitlin Nichols (Shaun) Martin. They have four granddaughters: Finley, Maggie, Norah, and Quinn. Their sincere love for each other, their community, church, and family is an inspiration to all who know them.

Article submitted by Caitlin Nichols Martin.

