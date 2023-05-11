Romans 12:9-13 says, “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
Daniel and Melody Nichols were married 40 years ago on May 14, 1983. Their wedding was held at the Brabson House in Chattanooga, Tenn., with family and friends in attendance. They have two daughters, Carrie Ann (Phillip) Brisendine and Caitlin Nichols (Shaun) Martin. They have four granddaughters: Finley, Maggie, Norah, and Quinn. Their sincere love for each other, their community, church, and family is an inspiration to all who know them.
Throughout their marriage, they supported one another as they continued their education, advanced their careers, and raised their daughters to be strong, confident women. About twenty years ago when Dan’s health started to decline, his wife was by his side every step of the way. She reached out to doctors, specialists, and even did her own research to find answers. She took him to every appointment, even if it meant traveling to Georgetown.
In their community, Dan worked in banking for over 30 years, helping his fellow neighbors get the funding necessary to make their dreams a reality. Currently, Dan works at his church, Ringgold First Baptist, as the financial director helping manage funds to ensure they are available for service of the Lord. As an educator, Melody dedicated her life to teaching and caring for children for almost 30 years, often working long hours planning engaging lessons and attending extra-curricular activities. After her retirement, Melody continued to serve on committees at Heritage Middle School and on the board of LIFT Youth Center.
In their church, Ringgold First Baptist, Dan and Melody are faithful members of the congregation. They have served as Sunday School teachers, as deacon, choir director, Vacation Bible School teachers, and on countless committees. They can always be relied on to help organize, promote, and attend outreach programs to bring more people to Christ.
Dan and Melody are deeply devoted to their family. At the beginning of their marriage, Dan was honored to adopt Carrie and raise her as his own. As Dan’s mother started to require more care, they didn’t hesitate to make room for her in their home. When their youngest daughter had her first child at the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic, Melody decided to retire in order to take care of her granddaughter, so little Norah didn’t have to go into daycare. Now NahNah not only takes care of Norah, but her little sister, Quinn, as well.
Whatever obstacles these two have faced (be it politics, golf, or illness), their love has stood the test of time and will continue to do so. They are deeply loved by their family and friends. Their devotion is so inspiring, that their eldest granddaughter, Finley, has asked GranDan to officiate her wedding this fall. With sincere love, spiritual fervor, faithful prayer, patience, and joy, Dan and Melody Nichols demonstrate every day the love that inspired Romans 12: 9-13.