HOPE mural

LIFT Youth Center Inc., working in conjunction with the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m. at 61 Tennessee St. The ceremony will be held immediately following the 1890 Days Parade in Downtown Ringgold.

The HOPE Mural was a community-wide project coordinated by LIFT Youth Center Inc and Strength for Catoosa. December through January, Strength for Catoosa held a mural contest for middle and high school students in Catoosa County. The contest gave young creative artists the chance to have their artwork turned into a mural, work alongside the well-known muralist, SEVEN, and have the experience of helping paint a mural in their own community.

