At a recent town hall updating the public on the progress at The McLemore resort, golf destination and event venue on Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, developer Duane Horton of Scenic Land Company pointed out some of the things that add to the advantages of the location.
In addition to the amenities of the resort itself, Horton said it is located within two hours driving distance of some major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville and Huntsville.
Day-trip distance from The McLemore, visitors can find, among many other things:
In Georgia
Chickamauga Chattanooga Military Park
Rock City
Lula Lake Land Trust
Hiking, rock climbing, caving (12 new rock climbing paths have been added near The McLemore)
Cloudland Canyon State Park
Museums, historic homes
Canoeing and kayaking
In Chattanooga/Tennessee
Ruby Falls
Tennessee Aquarium
Incline Railway
Discovery Museum
Rafting and water sports
Hiking, rock climbing and caving
Southern Belle
Water sports
Animal and Nature preserves
Point Park
Chester Frost State Park
Museums, theaters, etc.
In Alabama
DeSoto State Park and Falls
Marshall Space Flight Center
Hiking, rock climbing, caving, water sports
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.