At a recent town hall updating the public on the progress at The McLemore resort, golf destination and event venue on Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, developer Duane Horton of Scenic Land Company pointed out some of the things that add to the advantages of the location.

In addition to the amenities of the resort itself, Horton said it is located within two hours driving distance of some major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Knoxville, Nashville and Huntsville.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

