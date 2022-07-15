Willow is a beautiful black husky mix with striking blue eyes. Two months ago, she was starving, every rib protruding sharply. She looked like skin stretched over a skeleton.
Willow’s condition was reported to authorities in Murray County where she lived. The county’s shelter director, Julie Wynn, coordinated with police and rescues to bring Willow’s owner to justice and to get Willow to safety.
Willow’s owner was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
Wynn sent Willow to a vet for care then contacted Janice Williams, founder of Walker County-based Perry’s Promise, an animal aid organization.
“Willow was so sick,” says Williams, “that I could only feed her two teaspoons of food at a time, every hour. Sometimes she even threw that up.”
But Williams persisted and Willow grew from a starved 20 pounds to a healthy 55-pound dog. “She’s an incredible dog,” says Williams. “She’s very calm and doesn’t react with alarm to anything.”
Willow’s calm personality made Williams think that she might make a good service dog for a veteran. She contacted Julie Jones-Thornton, training director for Warrior Freedom Service Dogs in Flintstone.
Warrior Freedom Service Dogs trains dogs to help U.S. military veterans who suffer from post traumatic stress disorders.
Jones-Thornton visited Willow and did an assessment. She liked what she saw. As Williams had observed, Jones-Thornton noted that the dog that had every reason to distrust and be wary of humans was not anxious or noise-sensitive. She was also not distracted by unexpected motions around her, nor by odors.
“To make a good service animal,” says Jones-Thornton, “a dog has to be calm, eager to learn and people centric.”
Willow is currently spending one to two days a week at Warrior acclimating in preparation for her new future. The organization recently held an open house for Veterans. Willow attended and proved her suitability.
While not at Warrior Freedom Service Dogs, Willow stays with Williams where she is smothered in love and never, ever goes hungry.