ATLANTA – If you have not gotten a flu shot yet, do not wait any longer. Flu activity is already widespread in Georgia — earlier than we’ve seen in recent years.

“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine — not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Health. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”

