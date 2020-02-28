Shannon Whitfield, current sole commissioner of Walker County, is planning to run for the at-large seat on the five-member Board of Commissioners in November, a position that includes the responsibility of running the county on a day-to-day basis.
"After church and family,” says Whitfield, “I’m passionate about solving problems. I want the next generation to be free from the burdens caused by crippling debt."
Whitfield says his desire for Walker County is to see it 100% out of debt. “In just 38 months, we’ve successfully reduced the debt by 50%,” he says. “Once we get out of debt, the possibilities of what this community can accomplish are endless."
Whitfield says he started working in his family business, Whitfield Tire & Service Center, at age 13. He eventually became vice president and ran the daily operations of the business. Whitfield later served as CFO and vice-president of Whitfield Oil Co.
He and his wife, Dayna, owned Kid’s Exchange Consignment store in Chickamauga from 1997 to 2015.
Whitfield served on the Chickamauga City Council from 2014 to 2015 and became sole commissioner of Walker County in 2017.
Community and civic positions Whitfield has held include: board member for Communities in Schools and Oakwood Christian Academy; Upward Basketball League director; Walker County Chamber of Commerce board member, executive board treasurer, vice chairman and chairman; Chickamauga Library board member and chairman; Cherokee Regional Library board vice chairman and chairman; and Chickamauga Planning and Zoning Commission member.
Whitfield says he started a Coca-Cola bottle collection in his early teens and still has it. He enjoys fishing, basketball and soccer.
Whitfield’s favorite books are “Financial Peace” by Dave Ramsey and “Winners Never Cheat” by Jon Huntsman Sr.
“I’m proud of the county where I live and serve,” says Whitfield. “Walker Rocks!”
In addition to a Board of Commissioners, Walker County residents will vote in 2020 for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three Board of Education positions.