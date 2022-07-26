ossoff.png

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA - Two former administrators at the federal penitentiary in Atlanta told members of a congressional subcommittee Tuesday, July 26, inmates have been severely abused amid inhumane conditions at least since 2014.

Terri Whitehead, a recently retired former jail administrator at the prison, and Erika Ramirez, who served as chief psychologist there, described a dilapidated rat-infested facility with moldy walls and sewer backups where drug abuse is rampant and neither guards nor inmates are held accountable for their actions.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

