On Nov. 8, 2022, 974 people cast votes in the general midterm election at the Freedom Center on Evitt Street in Ringgold. Freedom Center, a voting precinct and headquarters for Catoosa County’s Voter and Registration Department, has 38 parking spaces and getting in and out can be tight and awkward.
If everyone came in separate cars, 974 would be enough to fill the parking lot 26 times. Even assuming the more likely scenario -- many cars carried more than one voter -- on election day vehicles were having to wait, park on grass, or leave and come back.
Elections Director Tanya Moore presented the problem to County Manager Dan Wright and, he told the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners at its March 21 meeting, he arranged a meeting with all the necessary people -- “Tanya, our storm water director, our parks and recreation director, our public works director, our Catoosa County DOT director and CTI engineer Philip Schofield,” he said.
After assessing the site, Wright told commissioners, it was determined that 50 new parking spaces could be added behind the building. Because the project would “disturb over 5,000 square feet of land” said Wright, it would require a development plan.
The cost for the first segment of the project, Wright said, would be $11,500 and would cover design, a land disturbance permit, grading and pavement design, and a post-development storm water quality design in compliance with City of Ringgold ordinances.
All the commissioners agreed there was a need for the extra parking. The measure passed unanimously.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.