Freedom Center

Freedom Center on Evitt Street in Ringgold

 File

On Nov. 8, 2022, 974 people cast votes in the general midterm election at the Freedom Center on Evitt Street in Ringgold. Freedom Center, a voting precinct and headquarters for Catoosa County’s Voter and Registration Department, has 38 parking spaces and getting in and out can be tight and awkward.

If everyone came in separate cars, 974 would be enough to fill the parking lot 26 times. Even assuming the more likely scenario -- many cars carried more than one voter -- on election day vehicles were having to wait, park on grass, or leave and come back.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

