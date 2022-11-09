georgiasenate110822

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (left) and challenger Republican Herschel Walker (right)

ATLANTA - Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will square off in a Dec. 6 runoff that could decide whether the Senate will continue to be controlled by Democrats or whether the GOP wins a majority.

With 100% of precincts across Georgia reporting results by Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, it had become clear neither Warnock nor Walker would exceed the 50%-plus-one threshold required under state law to avoid a runoff.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

