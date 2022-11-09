ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday, Nov. 8, after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote.

Walker had amassed 48.5% of the vote as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with Warnock drawing 49.4%, with 97% of precincts reporting, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s website. Libertarian Chase Oliver’s 2% of the vote was a distant third but enough to potentially put the two major-party candidates into a Dec. 6 runoff.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

