WarnockAndWalker

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

 JK Murphy

ATLANTA - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote.

Walker had amassed 49% of the vote as of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, with Warnock drawing 48.9%, with 90% of precincts reporting, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s website. Libertarian Chase Oliver’s 2% of the vote was a distant third but enough to potentially put the two major-party candidates into a Dec. 6 runoff.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

