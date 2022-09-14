ATLANTA - After weeks of back-and-forth political posturing, Georgia’s U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to a televised debate.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet Oct. 14 in Savannah.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

