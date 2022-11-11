featured Warnock vs Walker: runoff details for Catoosa County voters By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Nov 11, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate will go to a runoff because neither candidate received a majority of the vote.Warnock received 49.42% of the vote and Walker received 48.52%. The Libertarian, Chase Oliver, received 2.07% of the vote and will not be included in the runoff.In CatoosaElection day: Dec. 6, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Vote at your assigned precinctEarly voting: Nov. 28-Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1Precincts for early voting: Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold; and West Side, 3319 Lakeview Drive, RossvilleIf you are registered to vote but did not vote in the Nov. 8 election, you may still vote in this runoff.You may apply for a mail-in ballot through Nov. 28.More information: Catoosa elections office, 706-935-3990 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 Catoosa commissioners growing weary of criticism Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cooking Like the Stars returns after three-year hiatus 47 min ago Pryor Field pursues sewer to facilitate development 48 min ago Hartselle superintendent candidates want to take district to new heights 48 min ago Morgan buys SUVs to transport seniors, deliver meals 49 min ago Parker recommended to manage parking deck retail spaces 49 min ago