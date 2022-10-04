ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign reported another prolific fundraising quarter Monday, Oct. 3.

Warnock, D-Ga., raised more than $26.3 million during the third quarter of this year, easily eclipsing the $17.2 million his campaign brought in during the second quarter.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

