Sen. Raphael Warnock gave a fiery stump speech in Rome at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 23 Warnock, a Democrat, blasted his opponent, the Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as a “pathological liar.”
“Walker is showing us who he is by constantly claiming to be somebody he’s not,” he said.
Warnock highlighted instances where Walker has made statements claiming to be a police officer, an FBI agent, a business mogul with 800 employees and, finally, a graduate of the University of Georgia. None of those statements are true.
Warnock also spoke about healthcare, highlighting provisions to lower prescription drug costs for people with Medicare and reduce drug spending in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, including capping insulin costs at $35 a month.
“Maybe Walker has a prescription plan for vampires and werewolves, because it’s obvious he doesn’t have one for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said, referring to the Republican’s rambling story about the mythical creatures during a Nov. 16 speech in McDonough.
Warner and Warnock are in a runoff election after neither candidate received over 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 8. Warnock was ahead by 37,000 votes in that election.
Warnock was elected last year, also in a runoff, against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler was appointed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp in 2019 to finish the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson who retired for health reasons.
Warnock was introduced by Charles Graves, former executive director of Georgia’s Democratic Party. Graves recalled fondly his extensive time in Washington, D.C., during a time where congeniality among politicians was the norm.
“We need to bring our country back together,” said Graves. “Warnock can work across the aisle and bring civility back.”